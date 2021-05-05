The General Counsel & Company Secretary of M&G Plc is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the General Counsel & Company Secretary of M&G Plc (MGPUF – Research Report), Alan Porter, exercised options to sell 11,593 MGPUF shares for a total transaction value of $24.97K.

In addition to Alan Porter, 15 other MGPUF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

MGPUF’s market cap is $7.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.00. Currently, M&G Plc has an average volume of 100. The company has a one-year high of $3.24 and a one-year low of $1.38.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.89, reflecting a 5.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on M&G Plc has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.