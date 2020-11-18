The General Counsel & Company Secretary of EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the General Counsel & Company Secretary of EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), Maaike De Bie, bought shares of EJTTF for $120K.

In addition to Maaike De Bie, one other EJTTF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $5.30. EJTTF’s market cap is $4.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.20. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 116.

Six different firms, including Merrill Lynch and UBS, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.47, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.