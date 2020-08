The General Counsel & Company Secretary of Caterpillar is Exercising Options

On August 5 it was reported that the General Counsel & Company Secretary of Caterpillar (CAT – Research Report), Suzette M Long, exercised options to sell 1,673 CAT shares for a total transaction value of $219.6K.

Following Suzette M Long’s last CAT Sell transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 30.2%. In addition to Suzette M Long, 3 other CAT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $150.55 and a one-year low of $87.50. CAT’s market cap is $73.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.60. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.63.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.43, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Caterpillar has been negative according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other. The Construction Industries segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining and quarrying applications and it includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The Energy and Transportation segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial applications. The Financial Products segment offers a range of financing alternatives to customers and dealers for caterpillar machinery and engines, solar gas turbines, as well as other equipment and marine vessels. The All Other segment include activities such as the business strategy, product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, engaging tools, and fluid transfers. The company was founded on April 15, 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.