The Gen. Counsel & Chief Admin Off of H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Gen. Counsel & Chief Admin Off of H&R Block (HRB – Research Report), Thomas Gerke, sold shares of HRB for $898.5K.

Over the last month, Thomas Gerke has reported another 4 Sell trades on HRB for a total of $2.96M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on H&R Block’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion and quarterly net profit of $949 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.81 billion and had a net profit of $460 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.23 and a one-year low of $13.51. HRB’s market cap is $4.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.10.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold HRB with a $28.00 price target. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $24.67, reflecting a 3.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on H&R Block has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Gerke’s trades have generated a 1.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.