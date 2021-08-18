The Gen. Counsel & Chief Admin Off of H&R Block is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Gen. Counsel & Chief Admin Off of H&R Block (HRB – Research Report), Thomas Gerke, exercised options to sell 46,853 HRB shares at $17.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.2M.

This is Gerke’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TGE back in November 2017

Based on H&R Block’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion and quarterly net profit of $949 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.81 billion and had a net profit of $460 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.23 and a one-year low of $13.51. HRB’s market cap is $4.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $25.20, reflecting a 1.9% upside.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.