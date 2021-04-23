The GC & Secretary of General Mills is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the GC & Secretary of General Mills (GIS – Research Report), Richard Allendorf, exercised options to sell 10,864 GIS shares at $37.21 a share, for a total transaction value of $675.2K.

In addition to Richard Allendorf, 5 other GIS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on General Mills’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $596 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.18 billion and had a net profit of $454 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.14 and a one-year low of $53.96. GIS’s market cap is $37.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.60, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on General Mills has been negative according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

General Mills, Inc. is a multinational food company. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company manufactures and markets branded consumer foods, which it sells through retail stores. Its product categories include convenient meals, ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, super-premium ice creams, yogurt, baking mixes and ingredients, and refrigerated and frozen dough.