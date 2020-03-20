March 20, 2020   Financial, Insider News   No comments

The GC & Secretary of Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP) is Selling Shares

By Carrie Williams

Today, the GC & Secretary of Gain Capital Holdings (GCAPResearch Report), Diego Rotsztain, sold shares of GCAP for $19.29K.

In addition to Diego Rotsztain, one other GCAP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Gain Capital Holdings has an average volume of 736.10K. The company has a one-year high of $6.60 and a one-year low of $3.30.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures.

