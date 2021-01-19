The GC & Secretary of Carnival (NYSE: CUK) is Selling Shares

Today, the GC & Secretary of Carnival (CUK – Research Report), Arnaldo Perez, sold shares of CUK for $300.2K.

In addition to Arnaldo Perez, 3 other CUK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.03 and a one-year low of $7.08. CUK’s market cap is $15.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. It offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America, and Europe, Australia and Asia segments. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia and Asia segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK). The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.