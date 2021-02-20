The GC of Seagen is Exercising Options

On February 18 it was reported that the GC of Seagen (SGEN – Research Report), Jean Liu, exercised options to buy 4,846 SGEN shares at $41.36 a share, for a total transaction value of $200.5K.

This recent transaction increases Jean Liu’s holding in the company by 8.66% to a total of $10.27 million.

Based on Seagen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $601 million and quarterly net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $290 million and had a net profit of $25.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $213.94 and a one-year low of $90.57. SGEN’s market cap is $28.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 48.10.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $191.42, reflecting a -16.8% downside. Eight different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Seagen has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.