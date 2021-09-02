The GC and Corporate Secretary of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the GC and Corporate Secretary of Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report), Jodi Caro, sold shares of ULTA for $1.5M.

Following Jodi Caro’s last ULTA Sell transaction on March 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 52.3%. In addition to Jodi Caro, one other ULTA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ulta Beauty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $251 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $8.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $414.98 and a one-year low of $200.50. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 666.41K.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $445.19, reflecting a -12.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.17M worth of ULTA shares and purchased $1M worth of ULTA shares. The insider sentiment on Ulta Beauty has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jodi Caro’s trades have generated a 11.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.