The Founder of HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) is Selling Shares

On July 25, the Founder of HEXO (HEXO – Research Report), Adam Miron, sold shares of HEXO for $213.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HEXO’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.13 million and GAAP net loss of -$19,519,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $0.35.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.94, reflecting a -24.5% downside. Four different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Jefferies, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Adam Miron’s trades have generated a 4.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.