The Founder of DGTL Holdings (Other OTC: DGTHF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Founder of DGTL Holdings (DGTHF – Research Report), John David Alexander Belfontaine, bought shares of DGTHF for $6,000.

This is Belfontaine’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:VIDA back in May 2019 This recent transaction increases John David Alexander Belfontaine’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $705.8K.

Based on DGTL Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.25 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,866,426. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $144K. The company has a one-year high of $0.80 and a one-year low of $0.22.

DGTL Holdings Inc is disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by artificial intelligence. The company engaged in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level software as-a-service companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures, including investment, mergers, and acquisitions, earnouts and licensing structures.