The Former VP and COO of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) is Selling Shares

Today, the Former VP and COO of Curtiss-Wright (CW – Research Report), Tom Quinly, sold shares of CW for $1.06M.

Following Tom Quinly’s last CW Sell transaction on March 17, 2021, the stock climbed by 10.3%.

Based on Curtiss-Wright’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $668 million and quarterly net profit of $53.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $656 million and had a net profit of $89.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $133.37 and a one-year low of $81.72. CW’s market cap is $5.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.50.

The insider sentiment on Curtiss-Wright has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment comprises of businesses that involves in offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets. This segment also includes electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services such as shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment includes commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment includes main coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, secondary propulsion systems, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products. The company was founded on July 5, 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.