The Former- CFO & Secretary of Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is Selling Shares

On November 12, the Former- CFO & Secretary of Fleetcor Technologies (FLT – Research Report), Eric Dey, sold shares of FLT for $1.09M.

The company has a one-year high of $329.85 and a one-year low of $168.51. Currently, Fleetcor Technologies has an average volume of 857.97K. FLT’s market cap is $21.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.60.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $273.00, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Fleetcor Technologies has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. It serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by W. Boatner Reily, III on February 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.