The Finance Director of Brewin Dolphin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Finance Director of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF – Research Report), Siobhan Boylan, exercised options to sell 21,607 BDNHF shares for a total transaction value of $71.74K.

This recent transaction decreases Siobhan Boylan’s holding in the company by 66% to a total of $182.2K.

BDNHF’s market cap is $908 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $2.99.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.10, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Brewin Dolphin has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.