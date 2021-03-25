The Executive VP & Secretary of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive VP & Secretary of Sykes Enterprises (SYKE – Research Report), James Holder, sold shares of SYKE for $305.5K.

Following James Holder’s last SYKE Sell transaction on February 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.4%. In addition to James Holder, 2 other SYKE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sykes Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $451 million and quarterly net profit of $25.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $425 million and had a net profit of $23.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.89 and a one-year low of $22.87. Currently, Sykes Enterprises has an average volume of 32.18K.

The insider sentiment on Sykes Enterprises has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Holder’s trades have generated a -4.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.