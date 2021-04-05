The Executive VP of Operations of UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive VP of Operations of UniFirst (UNF – Research Report), David Difillippo, bought shares of UNF for $285.3K.

Following this transaction David Difillippo’s holding in the company was increased by 23.09% to a total of $2.6 million. In addition to David Difillippo, 2 other UNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $258.86 and a one-year low of $132.61. UNF’s market cap is $4.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.30.

The insider sentiment on UniFirst has been positive according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. The Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning segment sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies as well as maintains wholesale distribution and pill packaging operations. The Corporate segment consists of costs associated with its distribution center, sales and marketing, information systems, engineering, materials management, manufacturing planning, finance, budgeting, human resources, other general and administrative costs and interest expense. The company was founded by Aldo Croatti in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.