The Executive VP of Oceanfirst Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive VP of Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC – Research Report), Steven James Tsimbinos, exercised options to buy 6,000 OCFC shares at $13.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $83.22K.

Following this transaction Steven James Tsimbinos’ holding in the company was increased by 8.05% to a total of $1.23 million. Following Steven James Tsimbinos’ last OCFC Buy transaction on June 08, 2011, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on Oceanfirst Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $93.34 million and quarterly net profit of $16.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.9 million and had a net profit of $21.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.10 and a one-year low of $11.61. OCFC’s market cap is $905 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00.

The insider sentiment on Oceanfirst Financial has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. The company is headquartered in Toms River, NJ.