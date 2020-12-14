The Executive Vice-President – Technology of Telus is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Technology of Telus (TU – Research Report), Eros Spadotto, exercised options to sell 3,605 TU shares for a total transaction value of $90.2K.

In addition to Eros Spadotto, 10 other TU executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Eros Spadotto’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $3.21 million.

Based on Telus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.96 billion and quarterly net profit of $307 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.69 billion and had a net profit of $433 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.91 and a one-year low of $13.54. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 409.21K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.27, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Telus has been negative according to 127 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies. The Wireline segment offers data solutions such as internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, certain healthcare solutions, as well as voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.