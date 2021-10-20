The Executive Vice-President – Sales of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President – Sales of The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX – Research Report), Andrew Roszko, sold shares of DSGX for $361.7K.

In addition to Andrew Roszko, one other DSGX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on The Descartes Systems Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $105 million and quarterly net profit of $23.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.05 million and had a net profit of $10.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.46 and a one-year low of $51.97. Currently, The Descartes Systems Group has an average volume of 36.87K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.47, reflecting a -7.3% downside.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.