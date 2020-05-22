The Executive Vice-President – Sales of Open Text is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Sales of Open Text (OTEX – Research Report), Simon David Harrison, exercised options to sell 7,266 OTEX shares for a total transaction value of $291.4K.

In addition to Simon David Harrison, 2 other OTEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Open Text’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $815 million and quarterly net profit of $25.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $719 million and had a net profit of $72.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.85 and a one-year low of $29.12. OTEX’s market cap is $10.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.47, reflecting a -7.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Open Text has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.