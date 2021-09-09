The Executive Vice-President – Research & Development of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President – Research & Development of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH – Research Report), Robert Huizinga, sold shares of AUPH for $91.5K.

Following Robert Huizinga’s last AUPH Sell transaction on August 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.5%. In addition to Robert Huizinga, 5 other AUPH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.62 million and GAAP net loss of -$47,010,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29K and had a GAAP net loss of $26.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.50 and a one-year low of $9.72.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, reflecting a -36.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.