The Executive Vice-President – Operations of Paramount Resources (Other OTC: PRMRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President – Operations of Paramount Resources (PRMRF – Research Report), David Blake Reid, sold shares of PRMRF for $80K.

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $300 million and GAAP net loss of -$74,279,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a GAAP net loss of $75.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.73 and a one-year low of $1.48. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 39.90K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.73, reflecting a -15.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $155K worth of PRMRF shares and purchased $53.36K worth of PRMRF shares. The insider sentiment on Paramount Resources has been neutral according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.