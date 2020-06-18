The Executive Vice-President – Operations of Interfor (Other OTC: IFSPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President – Operations of Interfor (IFSPF – Research Report), Simon Bruce Luxmoore, bought shares of IFSPF for $34.5K.

Following this transaction Simon Bruce Luxmoore’s holding in the company was increased by 24% to a total of $183.4K. Following Simon Bruce Luxmoore’s last IFSPF Buy transaction on April 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.1%.

Based on Interfor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $480 million and quarterly net profit of $6.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $451 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.28 and a one-year low of $3.41.

Starting in July 2019, IFSPF received 24 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.22, reflecting a -29.5% downside. Four different firms, including BMO Capital and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Interfor has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.