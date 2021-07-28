The Executive Vice-President – Operations of Air Canada is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Operations of Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report), Craig Landry, exercised options to sell 8,500 ACDVF shares for a total transaction value of $215K.

Based on Air Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $837 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,165,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $527 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.75 billion. The company has a one-year high of $24.82 and a one-year low of $10.88. Currently, Air Canada has an average volume of 40.03K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.28, reflecting a -17.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Air Canada has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.