The Executive Vice-President of Vermilion Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive Vice-President of Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report), Curtis W Hicks, exercised options to sell 285,638 VET shares for a total transaction value of $2.62M.

In addition to Curtis W Hicks, 16 other VET executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $8.92 and a one-year low of $2.13. VET’s market cap is $1.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.40, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Vermilion Energy has been negative according to 173 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.