The Executive Vice-President of Steppe Gold (Other OTC: STPGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of Steppe Gold (STPGF – Research Report), Aneel Singh Waraich, bought shares of STPGF for $5,205.

Over the last month, Aneel Singh Waraich has reported another 3 Buy trades on STPGF for a total of $13.42K. In addition to Aneel Singh Waraich, one other STPGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Steppe Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.52 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,310,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million. Currently, Steppe Gold has an average volume of 300. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.15.

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.