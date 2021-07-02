The Executive Vice-President of Prime Mining Corp. (Other OTC: PRMNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of Prime Mining Corp. (PRMNF – Research Report), Andrew William Bowering, bought shares of PRMNF for $80.8K.

In addition to Andrew William Bowering, one other PRMNF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.59 and a one-year low of $0.86. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.27.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prime Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, primarily targeting high-value and specialty metals. The company’s projects include Los Reyes; Magenta and others.