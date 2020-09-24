The Executive Vice-President of Martinrea International (Other OTC: MRETF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President of Martinrea International (MRETF – Research Report), Peter Cirulis, bought shares of MRETF for $45K.

Following this transaction Peter Cirulis’ holding in the company was increased by 24% to a total of $223.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.19 and a one-year low of $3.98.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.08, reflecting a -36.4% downside. Three different firms, including RBC Capital and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Martinrea International has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.