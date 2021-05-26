The Executive Vice-President of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL – Research Report), Jason Robert Neal, bought shares of KL for $126.2K.

This recent transaction increases Jason Robert Neal’s holding in the company by 150% to a total of $175.1K. Following Jason Robert Neal’s last KL Buy transaction on April 12, 2021, the stock climbed by 7.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.69 and a one-year low of $31.72. KL’s market cap is $11.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.77, reflecting a -10.8% downside. Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Kirkland Lake Gold has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.