The Executive Vice-President of Fireweed Zinc (Other OTC: FWEDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF – Research Report), George Arthur Gorzynski, bought shares of FWEDF for $18K.

In addition to George Arthur Gorzynski, 3 other FWEDF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases George Arthur Gorzynski’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $918.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.39.

The insider sentiment on Fireweed Zinc has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fireweed Zinc Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral assets. Currently the company has one project, the Tom Jason zinc-lead-silver property in Yukon.