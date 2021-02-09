The Executive Vice-President of Exco Technologies (Other OTC: EXCOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of Exco Technologies (EXCOF – Research Report), Paul Riganelli, sold shares of EXCOF for $107.3K.

Following Paul Riganelli’s last EXCOF Sell transaction on March 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.8%. In addition to Paul Riganelli, one other EXCOF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Exco Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and quarterly net profit of $10.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a net profit of $8.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.64 and a one-year low of $3.10.

The insider sentiment on Exco Technologies has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment. The Automotive solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.