The Executive Vice-President of Element Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive Vice-President of Element Financial (ELEEF – Research Report), Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens, exercised options to sell 57,036 ELEEF shares for a total transaction value of $823K.

Following Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens’ last ELEEF Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $12.31 and a one-year low of $7.06.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.93, reflecting a -14.6% downside.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio. The company was founded by J. Stephen Sands on May 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.