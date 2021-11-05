The Executive Vice-President of Cannapharmarx (Other OTC: CPMD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President of Cannapharmarx (CPMD – Research Report), Andrew Steedman, bought shares of CPMD for $4,800.

This recent transaction increases Andrew Steedman’s holding in the company by 120% to a total of $185. This is Steedman’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:SFD back in July 2015

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Currently, Cannapharmarx has an average volume of 542.72K. CPMD’s market cap is $1.87 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a one-year high of $0.68 and a one-year low of $0.02.

Andrew Steedman’s trades have generated a 19.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.