The Executive Vice-President of Antibe Therapeutics (Other OTC: ATBPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF – Research Report), Scott Wilson Curtis, bought shares of ATBPF for $8,892.

This recent transaction increases Scott Wilson Curtis’ holding in the company by 8% to a total of $100.9K. In addition to Scott Wilson Curtis, 2 other ATBPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Antibe Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.95 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,974,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.88 and a one-year low of $2.21. Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of .

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.54, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Starting in August 2020, ATBPF received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Brookline Capital Markets and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.