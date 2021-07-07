The Executive Vice-President of AltaGas (Other OTC: ATGFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of AltaGas (ATGFF – Research Report), Randy Warren Toone, sold shares of ATGFF for $137.8K.

In addition to Randy Warren Toone, 4 other ATGFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AltaGas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $350 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.87 billion and had a net profit of $481 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.50 and a one-year low of $11.26. Currently, AltaGas has an average volume of 415.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.77, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on AltaGas has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.