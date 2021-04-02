The Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of Ovintiv (OVV – Research Report), Joanne Linette Alexander, sold shares of OVV for $237K.

Following Joanne Linette Alexander’s last OVV Sell transaction on March 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 22.8%. In addition to Joanne Linette Alexander, 2 other OVV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $28.69 and a one-year low of $2.47.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.32, reflecting a -11.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ovintiv has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ovintiv, Inc. produces and develops multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas producing plays. The firm operates through the following segments: Canadian Operations, USA Operations and Market Optimization. The Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Market Optimization segment’s activities are managed by the Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals team, which is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s proprietary production to third party customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.