The Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of GFL Environmental (GFL – Research Report), Mindy Beth Gilbert, bought shares of GFL for $46.79K.

Following Mindy Beth Gilbert’s last GFL Buy transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.6%. Following this transaction Mindy Beth Gilbert’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $1.76 million.

Based on GFL Environmental’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $993 million and GAAP net loss of -$115,500,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $332 million and had a GAAP net loss of $57.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.27 and a one-year low of $11.92. GFL’s market cap is $6.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.72, reflecting a -27.3% downside. Nine different firms, including Jefferies and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provide remediation of contaminated soils as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation and shoring services.