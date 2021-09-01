The Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of Bausch Health Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report), Christina Ackermann, exercised options to sell 5,017 BHC shares for a total transaction value of $145.2K.

In addition to Christina Ackermann, one other BHC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bausch Health Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion and GAAP net loss of -$595,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.66 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $326 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.80 and a one-year low of $14.86. Currently, Bausch Health Companies has an average volume of 69.60K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.29, reflecting a -23.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $182.2K worth of BHC shares and purchased $572.9K worth of BHC shares. The insider sentiment on Bausch Health Companies has been neutral according to 165 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christina Ackermann's trades have generated a -2.1% average return based on past transactions.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.