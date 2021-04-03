The Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of Amarin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President & General Counsel of Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), Joseph T Kennedy, exercised options to sell 3,803 AMRN shares for a total transaction value of $24.23K.

In addition to Joseph T Kennedy, 4 other AMRN executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Joseph T Kennedy’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.97 million.

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $167 million and quarterly net profit of $4.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $7.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $3.36. AMRN’s market cap is $2.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -103.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50, reflecting a -45.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Amarin has been negative according to 231 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.