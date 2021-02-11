The Executive Vice-President & Divisional President of Verizon is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President & Divisional President of Verizon (VZ – Research Report), Tami Erwin, exercised options to sell 20,689 VZ shares for a total transaction value of $1.14M.

Following this transaction Tami Erwin’s holding in the company was decreased by 43% to a total of $4.61 million. Following Tami Erwin’s last VZ Sell transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $61.95 and a one-year low of $48.84. VZ’s market cap is $227 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.80.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $62.25, reflecting a -11.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Verizon has been negative according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.