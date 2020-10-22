The Executive Vice-President & Divisional Head of Telia Company AB (Other OTC: TLSNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Divisional Head of Telia Company AB (TLSNF – Research Report), Anders Olsson, bought shares of TLSNF for $487.8K.

This recent transaction increases Anders Olsson’s holding in the company by 11% to a total of $665.7K. In addition to Anders Olsson, 2 other TLSNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Telia Company AB’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.77 billion and GAAP net loss of -$2,052,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.19 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion. The company has a one-year high of $4.41 and a one-year low of $3.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.66, reflecting a 11.2% upside.

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.