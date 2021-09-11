The Executive Vice-President – Corporate Development of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (Other OTC: TGODF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President – Corporate Development of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF – Research Report), Matt Schmidt, bought shares of TGODF for $17.5K.

Following this transaction Matt Schmidt’s holding in the company was increased by 48% to a total of $42.36K. In addition to Matt Schmidt, 5 other TGODF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.52 million and GAAP net loss of -$32,460,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.13.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $614.4K worth of TGODF shares and purchased $7.76M worth of TGODF shares. The insider sentiment on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of medical cannabis solutions. It operates through Production and Distribution of Cannabis and Related Products; and Production and Distribution of Hemp Related Products segments. The company was founded on November 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.