The Executive Vice-President – Corporate Development of Descartes is Exercising Options

On June 18 it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Corporate Development of Descartes (DSGX – Research Report), Edward James Gardner, exercised options to sell 22,561 DSGX shares for a total transaction value of $1.5M.

Following Edward James Gardner’s last DSGX Sell transaction on June 06, 2016, the stock climbed by 30.4%. In addition to Edward James Gardner, 5 other DSGX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Descartes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $83.7 million and quarterly net profit of $11.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78 million and had a net profit of $7.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.45 and a one-year low of $24.35. DSGX’s market cap is $4.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 105.80.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.75, reflecting a 2.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Descartes has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.