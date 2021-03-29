The Executive Vice-President – Chief Operating Office of GFL Environmental is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Chief Operating Office of GFL Environmental (GFL – Research Report), Gregory Gerald Yorston, exercised options to sell 43,483 GFL shares for a total transaction value of $1.43M.

Following Gregory Gerald Yorston’s last GFL Sell transaction on March 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 19.0%.

Based on GFL Environmental’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and GAAP net loss of -$486,700,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $897 million and had a GAAP net loss of $180 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.73 and a one-year low of $11.92. GFL’s market cap is $11.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.00.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.85, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.43M worth of GFL shares and purchased $148.9K worth of GFL shares.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provide remediation of contaminated soils as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation and shoring services.