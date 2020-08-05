The Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Office of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Office of ESSA Pharma (EPIX – Research Report), Peter Virsik, bought shares of EPIX for $50K.

Following this transaction Peter Virsik’s holding in the company was increased by 197% to a total of $84.85K. In addition to Peter Virsik, 5 other EPIX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, ESSA Pharma has an average volume of 53.17K. The company has a one-year high of $7.31 and a one-year low of $1.46.

Starting in August 2019, EPIX received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67, reflecting a -21.6% downside. Three different firms, including Bloom Burton and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on ESSA Pharma has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.