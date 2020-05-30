The Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Office of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Other OTC: APYRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Office of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF – Research Report), Thomas Gerard Burns, bought shares of APYRF for $120.5K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Gerard Burns’ holding in the company by 4% to a total of $2.3 million. In addition to Thomas Gerard Burns, one other APYRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $139 million and quarterly net profit of $255 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $143 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.25 and a one-year low of $24.34. APYRF’s market cap is $3.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.07, reflecting a -21.6% downside. Six different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in May 2020, APYRF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $58.76K worth of APYRF shares and purchased $120.5K worth of APYRF shares. The insider sentiment on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has been positive according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.