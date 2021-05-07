The Executive Vice-President & Chief Human Resource O of Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Human Resource O of Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report), Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, bought shares of ACDVF for $28.97K.

This recent transaction increases Arielle Meloul-Wechsler’s holding in the company by 14% to a total of $181.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.82 and a one-year low of $9.10. ACDVF’s market cap is $6.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50, reflecting a -21.2% downside. Eight different firms, including ATB Capital Markets and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Air Canada has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.