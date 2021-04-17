The Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Village Farms International (VFF – Research Report), Stephen C Ruffini, sold shares of VFF for $812K.

In addition to Stephen C Ruffini, 3 other VFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Stephen C Ruffini’s last VFF Sell transaction on December 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Village Farms International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $47.36 million and quarterly net profit of $7.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.32 and a one-year low of $2.73. VFF’s market cap is $901 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 55.40.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.70, reflecting a -48.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Village Farms International has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities. It operates through the Produce Business, and Energy Business segments. The Produce Business segment produces, markets, and sells the product group which consists of premium quality tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in November 1990 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.