The Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Telus (NYSE: TU) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Telus (TU – Research Report), Douglas French, sold shares of TU for $141.3K.

In addition to Douglas French, one other TU executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Telus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $331 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.66 billion and had a net profit of $350 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.28 and a one-year low of $16.22. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 706.84K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.33, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Telus has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TELUS Corporation is a telecommunications company that provides a broad range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It offers wireless, wireline, Internet, communications services for voice and data to consumers and businesses. The company also provides entertainment, healthcare, video, and IPTV television services in the country.